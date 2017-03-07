Over £31,000 for Cancer Relief charity

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has received over £31,000 from Morrisons. Since 2013 Cancer Relief has been one of Morrisons chosen local charities.

The money was raised from a variety of events and in store initiatives held throughout the year.

Yesterday the charity received a grand total of £31,200. £15,000 of the monies raised was from the proceeds of the sale of plastic carrier bags and £16,200 from the 2016 annual golf extravaganza which is held annually in association with Techtrolec. Some of the monies were also raised through various staff fundraising events.

The cheque was presented to Grainne McKenna, Cancer Relief Charity Centre Manager, and Cancer Relief Trustee Geoff Harding, by Morrisons Store Manager Gary Chant and Check Out Manager Josie Kenyon.

Receiving the cheque Ms McKenna said that every hard earned penny contributed towards Cancer Relief Centre’s “vital hospice at home nursing service”.

“This service provides one to one experienced nurse care and support directly within the home.”

Ms McKenna said that without the continued support from Morrisons locally this service could not support the number of families it currently helps.

“Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this possible, from the amazing Morrisons Store team to every last person who dropped some change into our buckets,” she said.

