Nine contestants for Miss Gib 2017

Nine contestants for Miss Gib 2017

The final two contestants for the Miss Gibraltar 2017 pageant signed up yesterday and the deadline for applications has now elapsed. This means there are a total of nine contestants who will be competing for the crown of Miss Gibraltar 2017.
Sinead Benson, 18, and 21-year old Emma-Jane Gaivizo Victory signed at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery in Montagu Bastion.
The women walked the runway and posed for photographs next to the Miss Gibraltar crown. Over the next few months they will be rehearsing for the pageant that takes place on July 8 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.
Sinead told the Chronicle her decision to join the pageant was “unexpected and last-minute”.
“I have always wanted to do this, but I had wanted to do it later on in the future,” Miss Benson said. “I think I am now ready for it though so I thought I might as well just go for it.” She works at a gym and her life ambition is to travel the world. Her perfect day would be spent going to the gym and having a productive day out with friends and entering the Miss Gibraltar pageant has always been a dream of hers. “I want to represent Gibraltar and participate in helping our community as well as funding for charities,” Miss Benson said. Emma-Jane enjoys fashion, music and horse riding and works as a general manager. She currently manages two family fashion boutiques and in the future hopes to expand her business. Her decision to sign up for Miss Gibraltar has been years in the making. “I am quite nervous to be honest. I have never done anything like this before,” Miss Gaivizo Victory said. <a href=Unite Union Press Call
“I decided to sign up because for a couple of years I have been thinking about it and this year I had enough courage to do it. I wanted the experience so I thought I would just go for it.”
She looks forward to meeting new people and her perfect day would be spent taking out her horse and with her dogs.
“I would be proud to represent my country abroad and be a great ambassador to Gibraltar. I would also look forward to using my title to raise money for charities,” Miss Gaivizo Victory said.
The deadline for applications has closed and a total of nine contestants have now signed up for this year’s pageant.

mm
Gabriella Peralta
AUTHOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle