Nine contestants for Miss Gib 2017

The final two contestants for the Miss Gibraltar 2017 pageant signed up yesterday and the deadline for applications has now elapsed. This means there are a total of nine contestants who will be competing for the crown of Miss Gibraltar 2017.

Sinead Benson, 18, and 21-year old Emma-Jane Gaivizo Victory signed at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery in Montagu Bastion.

The women walked the runway and posed for photographs next to the Miss Gibraltar crown. Over the next few months they will be rehearsing for the pageant that takes place on July 8 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Sinead told the Chronicle her decision to join the pageant was “unexpected and last-minute”.



“I decided to sign up because for a couple of years I have been thinking about it and this year I had enough courage to do it. I wanted the experience so I thought I would just go for it.”

She looks forward to meeting new people and her perfect day would be spent taking out her horse and with her dogs.

“I would be proud to represent my country abroad and be a great ambassador to Gibraltar. I would also look forward to using my title to raise money for charities,” Miss Gaivizo Victory said.

