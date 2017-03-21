New York exhibition for Maribel Matthews

Local artist Maribel Matthews will see her work on exhibition in New York later this year.

Approached by the Agora Gallery located in the heart of the famous Chelsea art district her work has been selected to form part of a joint exhibition entitled ‘Unbound Perspectives’ with three other artists from around the world.

At 75 Mrs Matthew’s is over the moon about this project and says that having her work exhibited in America is like a dream come true.

Founded in 1984 by a fine artist the Agora Gallery is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to the promotion of national and international artists seeking exposure to the New York art market. Agora Gallery connects artists with professionals, art collectors, and other artists to create an ever growing family dedicated to the world of fine art.

“I never thought it would happen at my age but they were impressed with my work and got in touch with me. This is like a lottery and I have won. I am really very excited at the prospect of my work being seen in a different market,” she tells the Chronicle.

The gallery occupies the ground floor of 530 West 25th Street and is frequented by art lovers looking to find and buy original artwork.

When contacted by the gallery Mrs Matthews was asked to submit some of her work before being selected. Impressed with what they saw the gallery felt there was a market in New York for Mrs Matthew’s paintings.

“They described my work as being of an exotic and colourful style. I think it was the paintings of the Venice masks which attracted them to my work,” she says.

The exhibition will include 12 works of art by Mrs Matthew’s. Six of the works have a Venice theme and the other six are of her latest work including still life, landscape and abstract.

Her works are predominantly in oils but she sometimes works with acrylics. She has been painting all her life but in 2003 gave her work a real push. The exhibition will be held in June.

