New taxi Charter sets out passenger and driver rights

The Government of Gibraltar, in partnership with the Gibraltar Taxi Association (GTA), has published an updated Gibraltar Taxi Service Customer Charter with the aim of improving information available for customers.

The Charter contains information on Taxi Customer and Driver rights and responsibilities.

Passenger rights include clarification that no taxi is able to refuse a fare from a rank.

“There is no such thing as a taxi that only services Rock Tours or taxis that are allowed to refuse a fare,” the Charter says.

It adds that extra is charged for luggage that is not hand luggage, while pick-ups from supermarkets incur a fee of £1 per trolley and flag down rates will be greater during unsociable hours, holidays and special events.

The taxi driver can also ask the passenger for proof that they are able to pay the fare prior to agreeing to the hire if there is “reasonable doubt”.

They can refuse to take passengers or terminate a hiring if a passenger is intoxicated, aggressive, offensive, or if any item of their clothing or luggage is likely to soil the taxi.

In addition, they can ask the passenger for a deposit if intoxicated and/or likely to vomit or soil the taxi.

The charter also reiterates the law regarding monkeys and that it is illegal to feed them.

The charter includes responsibilities such as drivers are not allowed to smoke in vehicles whether carrying passengers or otherwise, they must be courteous and helpful, wear appropriate clothing, take the most direct and practicable route, unless the passenger requests a specific route.

The “Government believes that this is a step in the right direction but recognises that there are other challenges to overcome in this area,” said a statement from No 6 Convent Place.

“I am extremely pleased to see a revised version of the Gibraltar Taxi Service Customer Charter published,” said the Minister for Public Transport, Paul Balban.

“This shows the continued efforts of [the Gibraltar Government] and the Gibraltar Taxi Association to enhance the service.”

“The Charter lays out the responsibilities of a taxi driver with regards to conduct and practice.”

“It also sets out the rights of a driver, the rights of the customer and what they should each expect of each other. It also provides the user with the correct procedure if a complaint needs to be made.”

