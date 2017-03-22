New Court of Appeal judges appointed

Sir John Goldring and Sir Martin Moore-Bick were yesterday formally appointed as Judges of the Court of Appeal by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

The appointments were made on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister for Justice, Neil Costa.

Sir John is a former member of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales.

In 2014 he was appointed coroner of fresh inquests for victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

He has been the president of the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands since January 2016.

Meanwhile, Sir Martin recently retired as a Lord Justice of Appeal after serving for more than 20 years as a judge of the Commercial Court and Court of Appeal.

Most recently, from October 2014 to December 2016, he held the role of Vice-President of the Court of Appeal, Civil Division.

