Nearly £4,000 for Cancer Relief Pancake Day

Cancer Relief Pancake Day has so far collected £3,729. This year for the first time, in addition to all the restaurants, businesses, groups and families who participated, the charity held its own event at Grand Battery House thanks to the generosity of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. This was the fourth year the charity raised funds on this day with its own event.

During 2016, 228 people used the Services at the Cancer Relief Centre.

“This means that the Cancer Relief Centre supports an average of 70 persons every week. In order to achieve this level of care we have four full-time specialized nurses, an administrator and a part-time Cancer Relief Nurse with a special interest in oncology as well as an amazing team of volunteers,” said Chairwoman Marisa Desoiza.

It costs the charity £18,000 to £20,000 a month to provide this care.

“As the demand for our services has increased so have our costs,” she said, “and this is why fund-raising is so important to keep the good work going. We could not do the above were it not for the generosity of the community,” she added.

Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by visiting “Just Giving Cancer Relief Gibraltar”. For more information on the Cancer Relief Centre or our charity’s fund-raising group please call the Centre on 20042392 or Chimene Hernandez on mobile 54014007.

