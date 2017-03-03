Med Step challenge for Miss Gibraltar 2016

Miss Gibraltar 2016 Kayley Mifsud has challenged herself to climb the Med Steps 10 times in a bid to raise £4,000 for the Calpe House Trust.

Kayley is following in the footsteps of personal trainer Paul MacGregor who completed the challenge earlier this year.

Paul has already begun coaching her and has prepared a training regime for the pageant queen.

Although she admits feeling daunted, Kayley is confident that with enough training she will be able to complete the challenge.

“After my first discussion with Paul about his 10 hour experience doing the 10 Med Steps in January I left fearing I was way over my head with this challenge,” she said.

“At times I feel determined and positive that I will be able to do this and other times I feel anxious about how painful it is going to be. Nevertheless, I have no choice now it has to be done and I am confident that I will do it even if it takes me the entire day.”

Initially Miss Gibraltar 2016 was going to take on the challenge by herself but since receiving great feedback from the local community it has become a sponsored event.

She is encouraging people to join her in her challenge that will be held on May 1. Teams will be asked to donate £5 per person. Individuals willing to do the challenge alone will be asked to donate £10.

Participants who sign up before March 31 will receive a goodie bag with a t-shirt, water bottle, energy bars and training power sachets.

“Gibraltar’s Mediterranean Steps undoubtedly is one of the toughest trekking routes I have ever done due to its steep climb,” Miss Mifsud told the Chronicle.

“Most Gibraltarians know what it feels like to walk up them whether they have walked up themselves or heard about the pain people have endured in doing so. I remember the first day my father dragged me up those steps when I was 10 and my gosh they were hell.”

St Michael’s Cabin will open especially for the event and will be offering free tapas for participants.

Later on this year she also hopes to accomplish the ‘Los Tres Picos Challenge’ where she will climb three of the highest peaks in Spain.

Those wishing to register for the Med Steps challenge can contact Kayley on email: missgibraltar2016@outlook.com.

