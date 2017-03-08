Lord Heseltine sacked as UK Government adviser after Brexit rebellion

Conservative former Cabinet minister Lord Heseltine has been sacked as a UK Government adviser after rebelling over Brexit.

The Tory grandee backed demands for a “meaningful” vote on the final Brexit deal after warning that quitting the European Union was the “most momentous peacetime decision of our time”.

He was later told that Prime Minister Theresa May was firing him from his roles advising the Government on a number of areas, including its industrial strategy.

The peer said he was sorry his expertise would no longer be used by the Government but insisted it was Parliament’s duty to protect the country’s legacy for future generations.

He told the Press Association: “I have just been told by the Chief Whip in the Lords that No 10 is to sack me from the five jobs with which I have been helping the Government following my vote in the House of Lords earlier today.”

“This is entirely the right of the Prime Minister and I’m sorry that the expertise which I have put at the Government’s disposal over the last six years has now come to an end.”

“However, in the last resort, I believe, as I said in the House of Lords, the future of this country is inextricably interwoven with our European friends.”

“It’s the duty of Parliament to assert its sovereignty in determining the legacy we leave to new generations of young people.”

The peer was asked to help the Government with plans to restore deprived estates under David Cameron and he also worked with George Osborne on plans for east London.

He advised on plans for a Swansea city deal and has been working with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Lord Heseltine was also a national infrastructure commissioner.

