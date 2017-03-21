Kylie and Denille make it six contestants for Miss Gib

Miss Gibraltar 2017 saw its fifth and sixth contestants sign on for the annual pageant yesterday with the closing date having been extended.

Kylie Lavagna and Denille Patterson both signed up at the GEMA – Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art gallery in Montagu Bastion.

24 year old Kylie is a customer service assistant and entered the pageant as a means to boost her self-esteem.

“At the moment I’m really nervous, but I am really excited to meet all the girls to start the rehearsals and just enjoy the experience,” she told the Chronicle.



Miss Lavagna aspires to further her career in the banking industry and her perfect day would be spent with family and friends.

“It has always been a dream of mine to participate in the Miss Gibraltar pageant. I have also wanted to take part in charity work. I have in the past thought about travelling and helping out in different countries but never knew how to go about it,” she said.

“What better way than entering Miss Gibraltar where charity work is one of the main components in the pageant.”

Pharmacist Assistant Denille is 19 years old and enjoys travelling.



Miss Patterson said she was also quite nervous when signing onto the pageant but looks forward to all the outings and meeting the contestants.

“I have entered various pageants in the past and feel it has been a while since doing so, I know I will thoroughly enjoy meeting new people through this experience whilst regaining confidence in myself,” Miss Patterson said.

Her perfect day would be spent with loved ones and she aspires to be able to experience different cultures.

“I would love to be Miss Gibraltar 2017 as it is something I have always considered from a young age. I think it would also be a great opportunity to represent my home at the Miss World Pageant,” she said.

The Miss Gibraltar pageant will take place on July 8 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

