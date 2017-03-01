Jyske dismisses liquidator’s claims as Marrache case closes

Jyske Bank’s handling of the accounts of Marrache & Co prior to the law firm’s collapse was common practice at the time, the bank’s lawyer said yesterday, as he strongly rejected claims that Jyske had dishonestly assisted the firm’s top partners to commit fraud.

In closing submissions at the end of a 10-day case, Tom Leech, QC, urged Puisne Judge Adrian Jack to also consider whether Jyske Bank employees would have risked “public disgrace” to assist brothers Benjamin, Isaac and Solomon Marrache to defraud their clients.

Edgar Lavarello and Adrian Hyde, the liquidators of Marrache & Co, are suing Jyske Bank for £6.7m, with millions more sought in interest following the collapse of firm in 2010 and the conviction of the three Marrache brothers for fraud.

Jyske Bank managed office and client accounts for Marrache & Co. The liquidators argue that the bank was “wilfully blind” to the firm’s actions because it was benefitting from its business.

