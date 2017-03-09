Jodie and Janella ready for the Miss Gib experience

Two more contestants yesterday signed on for the Miss Gibraltar 2017 pageant.

Jodie Garcia, 24, and Janella Robba, 19, were the second and third contestants to officially sign on to the pageant at the GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery in Montagu Bastion. The ladies were excited and nervous, but happily posed for photographs beside the Miss Gibraltar crown in the hope that they may be wearing it one day.

Jodie is a finance administrator and has a passion for art. She hopes to one day become an accountant and her perfect day would be spent with family and friends.



She told the Chronicle joining the Miss Gibraltar pageant is something she has always thought about and decided to take the plunge after seeing friends compete in previous years.

“I saw first-hand how they changed and how their confidence grew, and I am hoping this experience will do the same for me,” said Jodie.

She is looking forward to making friends and experiencing something new.

“Becoming Miss Gibraltar would give me great pride to be able to represent and promote my country abroad, being the proud Gibraltarian that I am. I hope to do this whilst also being a great role model for our younger generation. It would also be a great privilege to be given the opportunity to work and be part of an organisation which helps and supports our community,” said Jodie.



Sales assistant Janella is looking forward to attending events and making new friends.

“Making friends is a big part of why I joined,” she said.

“I would like to meet new people and experience new things.”

Her hobbies include show jumping and in the future she would like to have her own local business. For Janella the perfect day would also be spent with her family who she treasures.

Through the Miss Gibraltar pageant she hopes to build her confidence and make her family proud.

“As a Gibraltarian it would be a privilege to represent my country abroad and help to raise awareness for local and worldwide charities to the best of my ability,” Janella said.

Recruitment continues and ladies aged between 17 and 25 still have time to submit their applications.

The first 10 candidates to sign on for the pageant will receive £400 each and the winner will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant later this year.

The Miss Gibraltar pageant will take place on July 8 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Entry forms are available from the John Mackintosh Hall.

