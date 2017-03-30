ISOLAS support Calpe House and dementia

ISOLAS has committed to providing £30,000 to the Calpe House Trust to support their mission and help in funding the major development they are undertaking to set up a new Calpe House at a much larger facility. Peter Isola, Senior Partner of ISOLAS law firm, and Genevieve Bossino-Soussi, Trustee of The PJI Foundation, presented a cheque to representatives of the Calpe House Trust, Vice-Chairman Albert Poggio, and Trustees Charles Marfe and Eddie Yome.

Mr Isola said they were delighted to be able to support the Calpe House Trust and, by extension, the fantastic service they have been providing GHA patients for over 30 years.

“The Calpe House in London is an invaluable resource for Gibraltarian patients and their families, providing a home-from-home where they can feel comfortable and supported, and it is now time to secure its future,” he said.

The staff at ISOLAS and Fiduciary have also pioneered a payroll giving scheme, which has been taken up by a number of other local firms, whereby an automatic donation of £2 (or more for those who so wish) is made from subscribing staff members’ salaries on a monthly basis. This year’s contributions will also go towards the Calpe House Trust.

Albert Poggio expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Calpe House Trust for the generous donation from ISOLAS, thanking the firm for their continued commitment to supporting the Trust’s mission, and encouraging other local businesses to follow suit and work with them to ensure the continuity of the service they provide for many years to come.

This year, in time for ISOLAS’ 125th anniversary, the PJI Foundation is launching a new website and setting out exciting plans to give more support to important community programmes such as this one.

Throughout the year, The PJI Foundation assesses appeals for funding and makes contributions to a range of deserving local organisations and initiatives.

Recently the PJI Foundation, together with Sapphire Networks and Europort International Holdings, collected and donated £16,104 to the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, sponsoring a hairdressing salon and three reminiscence rooms at the new Dementia Day Care Centre; a much-needed facility which will support people living with Dementia in the community, as well as their families and friends.

