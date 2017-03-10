Improving the environment through education

A new project launched yesterday will seek to empower school-children to become environmentally friendly aware with the knowledge that everyone can help make our world a better place in which to live in. The aim is to enhance their learning environment and develop critical thinking and leadership skills which will inspire future generations to be involved in changes for a more sustainable future. The initiative seeks to embrace the whole school community and to actively improve sustainable practices in schools throughout Gibraltar and across several European countries. The project will allow pupils and students to explore core issues, engage in problem solving, and take action to improve their living environment.

At the University of Gibraltar yesterday the Department of Education, Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change and the University of Gibraltar, signed a partnership agreement in a new international collaborative project called ClimACT.

The project is funded by the European Union Interreg SUDOE programme and not only includes Gibraltar but also brings together institutions and schools from Portugal, France and Spain which will jointly work together to deliver teaching and learning support materials to engage with Education for Sustainable Development.

As such ClimACT will provide learning materials to support students’ comprehension of the low carbon economy and will offer training and resources to assist teaching colleagues with the embedding of sustainability in everyday school experiences.

It will also deliver guidelines to support schools to implement sustainable management practice and improve environmental performance.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS