Hassan Nahon receives assurances from Walker

Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon has said that UK Brexit Minister, Robin Walker, has assured her that Gibraltar was featuring high up in the UK’s scale of priorities in the Brexit negotiations.

Mrs Hassan Nahon met with Mr Walker and was able to put across many of the “concerns and anxieties” of the people of Gibraltar in relation to Brexit.

This, she said, ranged from the importance of maintaining a fluid border, to issues surrounding the financial services industry and gaining equivalence moving forward in a post Brexit world.

“I found Robin Walker to be very supportive and understanding of the issues facing Gibraltarians at this present time, and was assured that Gibraltar was featuring high up in the UK’s scale of priorities in the crucial Brexit negotiations, with “Gibraltar certainly punching above its weight class,” Mrs Hassan Nahon said.

She said they also discussed how and where Gibraltarians could register complaints and issues in the future relating to Spain’s conduct, once we find ourselves outside of the EU framework.

“I was clearly reassured that the United Kingdom would be present to protect our interests going forward,” she said.

“I put to it to the Honourable Mr Walker that whereas Prime Minister May has stated that “no deal would be better than a bad deal”, from our perspective a deal which would include any concessions on Gibraltar’s sovereignty would certainly be a “bad deal” which the United Kingdom should walk away from, as a “no deal” would be preferred.”

She said Mr Walker agreed with this viewpoint and reassured her that the United Kingdom would be incorporating and working with Gibraltar in the context of Brexit negotiations.

Related