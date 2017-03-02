Hassan Nahon flags private pensions

Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon has urged the Gibraltar Government to give a “glimmer of hope” to private sector pensioners and consider their complaints.

The Gibraltar Private Sector Workers and Pensioners Association recently held a public meeting that passed a motion “empowering the committee to escalate its pressure on government in whichever manner it sees fit”.

At the meeting the Association discussed grievances at the lack of progress in securing a suitable arrangement to supplement their pensions.

Over 80 people joined the Association at a meeting held on Tuesday evening.

According to Mrs Hassan Nahon, this arrangement had been promised by the incumbent government five years ago.

“I would like to urge the Government to meet with the Association’s representatives as soon as possible in order to consider these complaints and to discuss suitable solutions and timelines for them as per their long-standing manifesto commitment,” Mrs Hassan Nahon said in a press statement yesterday.

She also invited the Association to keep her updated on any developments and looks forward to questioning the government on this matter in future.

The Association acknowledged that the incumbent government has been the “only party to have a realistic and sympathetic approach to their needs”, but highlighted that it is “high time to deliver”.

Thanks were extended to members of the GSD, Ms Hassan Nahon, representatives from the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association and other associations for attending the meeting.

Related