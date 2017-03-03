GTB hosts road shows in Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) has hosted three travel trade road-shows as part of the drive to promote Gibraltar in its strongest source market for overnight visitors.

The events, which took place in Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, will serve as platforms not only to sell the destination but for business opportunities and contact between local travel trade operators and their industry counterparts in the UK, the Gibraltar Government said.

There will be a series of Business to Business opportunities and destination presentations where UK travel agents will be updated on all that Gibraltar has to offer visitors.

Co-exhibiting with the GTB will be Enable Holidays, Classic Collection, Superbreak, Kirker Holidays, Bland Group/Rock Hotel, M H Bland Group/Calypso Tours, Sunborn, Monarch Airlines and Dolphin Adventure.

Gilbert Licudi, Minister for Tourism, will be attending the road shows and will participate in a meeting of the UKGTA (United Kingdom Gibraltar Tourism Association) in Manchester.

Mr Licudi said: “Bristol is one of two regional destinations, with Birmingham, that have been connected by air to Gibraltar during our time in Government. easyjet put their trust in Gibraltar once more, complementing their services from London Gatwick, and the route has been a great success.”

“In its first year easyjet carried over 28,000 passengers to Gibraltar from Bristol, having started the route in April and last year brought us over 41,000 passengers. This in a year where Gibraltar International Airport broke its own record in the number of passengers handled in one year.”

“Last year over 42,000 passengers were carried between Birmingham and Gibraltar, representing an 11.9% increase on the previous year.”

“Manchester is one of the strongest destinations in the UK for Gibraltar. Monarch Airlines have provided consistent air services to Gibraltar now for many years and were last year joined on the route by easyjet, proving the growing demand in this market. Last year over 74,000 passengers were carried between Manchester and Gibraltar, representing a 23.9% increase on the previous year.”

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has pursued a proactive drive in the tourism industry since 2011.”

“We have invested unprecedented amounts in the improvement of the product and have pursued one-to-one relationships with all our tourism partners both here, at home and on a wider global scale.

“We have a unique product in a unique location, offering one of the most enthralling tourism destinations in the Mediterranean.”

