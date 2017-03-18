GSLP youth cycle for Calpe House

The GSLP Youth Section will be raising funds for the Calpe House Trust through a 24 hour cycling challenge.

The challenge held today at the Eclipse Lounge will begin at 10am and the public are invited to join in and support the event.

This month the GSLY has begun its community initiative to fundraise for Calpe House and will continue their charitable work through a series of monthly events that are yet to be announced.

The GSLY are looking for the community’s support to raise as much money as possible to help a good cause.

Food and drink will be provided for the challenge participants.

