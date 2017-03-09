GSD questions ‘unexplained delays’ with Charles Bruzon House

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to explain why some senior citizens are still waiting to receive the keys to their newly-allocated homes at Charles Bruzon House.

The Opposition raised the issue after receiving a number of representations about the delays.

It said a month had passed since the draw for the allocation of flats and yet the Ministry for Housing appeared unable to say when residents will be able to move into their new homes.

“A group of senior citizens have explained to the Opposition how they eagerly started to pack their personal belongings a month ago in order to be as ready as possible to move into their new homes with the minimum of delays,” the GSD said in a statement.

“However, to date, the Ministry for Housing is unwilling to commit themselves to say when the keys to their new homes will actually be handed over.”

One senior citizen told the Opposition that it was not just a question of signing a contract and collecting keys, but also arranging utilities, which can take some time.

Senior citizens, the GSD said it was told, wanted to avoid any extra charges to speed up the process.

The GSD’s spokesman for housing, Edwin Reyes, called on the Minister for Housing and other senior officials to “…issue a statement so that all future residents of Charles Bruzon House may have their questions answered as soon as possible.”

