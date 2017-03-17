GSD meets UK Brexit minister

Representatives of the GSD yesterday met with the UK Undersecretary of State for Exiting the EU, Robin Walker, and were briefed on the position of the UK Government with respect to Gibraltar and Brexit.

Mr Walker, who arrived in Gibraltar on Wednesday evening, is the lead UK minister dealing with Gibraltar and chairs the Joint Ministerial Committee on EU Exit between the UK and Gibraltar governments.

According to the GSD, assurances were given to party Leader Daniel Feetham, Deputy Roy Clinton, Trevor Hammond and Chairman Robert Vasquez that many of the concerns peculiar to Gibraltar were of importance in the process.

The GSD added that its representatives were able to set out their views during the course of the meeting.

These, the Opposition said, have been consistent since the result of the referendum and include that it was vital to Gibraltar’s interests that it be a part of any trade deals that Britain might make as part of this process with the EU and also with any third parties who are not in the EU.

And, that Gibraltar retain and expand upon the ‘single market’ with the UK, and that maintaining fluidity of flow of people and vehicles at the frontier was essential to the Rock’s economy and could not be sacrificed to expedite or improve the outcome of negotiations for the United Kingdom.

