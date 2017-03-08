GJBS BECOMES CALPE HOUSE CORPORATE SPONSOR

The Managing Director and three Senior Managers of GJBS presented Albert Poggio of Calpe House with a cheque for £10,000 as part of a three year deal which will see GJBS become a corporate sponsor of one of the Calpe House suites. The said room will be named the “Glenn Pearce Suite” after the late General Manager of GJBS who passed away after a short illness several years ago. GJBS mangers said they were proud to continue to support this charity and congratulated the committee and those involved for the progress on “this most important community project which has proven to be a home away from home for so many Gibraltarians during very difficult times”.

