Gibraltar will ‘of course’ be part of Brexit talks, Lords told

The British Government is “very clear” that Gibraltar will “of course be covered” by the Brexit negotiation, the House of Lords was told.

The message from Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, the Leader of the House and the Lord Privy Seal, came after Prime Minister Theresa May had earlier made the same commitment in the House of Commons.

The Conservative peer was responding to a question from Labour peer Baroness Smith of Basildon, the deputy Leader of the House.

Baroness Smith had picked up on a reference in Mrs May’s Article 50 letter to Ireland being the only EU country with a land border with the EU after Brexit.

“While that is technically correct, I remind her that we have a land border between the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar and Spain,” she said.

“I appreciate that a trigger letter could never include all of our negotiating issues, but I was extremely disappointed at the omission of any reference to the people of Gibraltar and their concerns in either the Statement or the letter.”

Baroness Evans replied: “I understand that the reason why Gibraltar was not mentioned in the letter is that it is not part of the UK for the purposes of EU law.”

“However, we are very clear that Gibraltar will of course be covered in our exit negotiations and will be fully involved.”

“We have set up a new joint ministerial committee with the Gibraltar Government to ensure their full involvement.”

And she added: “The Gibraltarians are very positive about their engagement with the UK Government so far. We will continue to ensure that we work closely with them.”

Related