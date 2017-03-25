Gibraltar lose 5-0 to Bosnia Herzergovina

Bosnia Herzegovina 5-0 Gibraltar
Stadion Bilino polje – Zenica
Qualifying – Group H
Scorers:
Ibišević 4, 43
Vršajević 52
Višća 56
Bičakčić 90+4
Y.Card Kolasinac
A goal in the first four minutes of the match left Gibraltar trailing from the start. With Gibraltar defending deep Bosnia Hezegovina found themselves frustrated. Chances by Lee Casciaro saw the hosts slow down the pace and only find the back of the net in the last minute of the first half again. The goal saw calls for an offside which were ignored by officials.
Gibraltar was, however, to concede two early goals in the second half which saw them go behind 4-0 and having to dig deep to keep the Bosnians from inflicting a heavy defeat. Gibraltar, however, showed significant signs of improvements across the whole field with a more focused display than in other matches.
A good display at the back left Bosnia with few clear chances to increase their lead. A late goal in injury time, nevertheless, gave the all professional side a 5-0 victory in front of the their home crowd.
