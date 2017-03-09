‘Gibraltar is addressing inequality’, Sacramento says

Inequality between women and men exists in Gibraltar as it does in the rest of the world but “we are working towards correcting that” was the message from Equality Minister Samantha Sacramento on International Women’s Day.

Ms Sacramento is one of two female politicians in Parliament, something that was noted in some speeches yesterday during a presentation at Westside Secondary School to Year 12 students from Westside and Bayside and students from the Gibraltar College.

“International Women’s Day started over 100 years ago then there was a lot of inequality between women and men. I think we have to be very grateful for the advances in equality that have been made since,” said Ms Sacramento.

Questioning if it was really relevant to mark this day in this day and age, she said yes, but for different reasons, as she noted that the challenges facing by women over the last 100 years had changed.

The Minister made a point of highlighting the fact that her Ministry looks at gender inequality across the board, but that International Women’s Day was a day where the inequalities that affect women were highlighted.

