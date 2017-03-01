Gibraltar delegation in London for formal Brexit talks

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, left for London yesterday for a series of meetings on Brexit matters.

They will also attend the second formal meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Government on the subject.

The Committee is composed of Ministers and officials from the two Governments. Robin Walker MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary in the Department for Exiting the European Union, and Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister for Europe and the Americas, are the two Ministers who represent the United Kingdom.

The Gibraltar team is led by Mr Picardo and includes Dr Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for Europe and for work related to the United Kingdom’s planned departure from the European Union.

The Gibraltar delegation will also include the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The structure of Joint Ministerial Committees is the framework within which the United Kingdom is taking forward the consultation process with different territories who will be affected by Brexit.

There is one forum for the Devolved Administrations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – another forum for all the UK Overseas Territories and a third forum for Gibraltar alone, given the Rock’s unique relationship with the European Union.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia will take advantage of their time in London in order to hold other Brexit-related meetings, the government said.

They return to Gibraltar tomorrow during which time the Minister for Education, the Environment and Climate Change Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.

