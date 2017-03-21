Gib Stamps commemorate Queen’s 65th Anniversary accession to the throne

The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued a set of stamps to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II 65th Anniversary accession to the throne – Sapphire Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first ever British Monarch to obtain such a historic achievement, which is one worthy of recognition, said a spokesperson.

A set of six stamps and miniature sheet have been issued featuring intricate guilloche patterns and multiple layers of graphics, paired with a sapphire tone throughout the set and elegant photographs of the coronation.

The stamps have been designed by local graphics designer Stephen Perera who said he was honoured to be able to produce such a historic stamp issue after having also produced the successful Queen 90th Birthday stamp issue released last year.

