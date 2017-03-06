GHA to allow hospital visits during patient meal times

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced that patients’ relatives are now allowed to visit in-patients during meal times to help feed their loved ones should they wish to do so.

In a statement the GHA said it is proud of the catering services it provides to patients and the work the nursing staff do in ensuring patients are properly nourished.

It added that it is aware that some patients may desire a relative is present to help them during meal times, a wish the GHA said it is happy to accommodate whenever possible.

“It is important to note that patient visits are allowed at the discretion of the Charge Nurse on duty, but there may be occasions where access to wards is denied due to varying circumstances,” the GHA said.

Further information will always be available from the nursing staff during visiting hours, it advised.

“It is also worthy of note that the new catering facility at St Bernard’s Hospital is now providing excellent meals, not only for hospital patients but also for Ocean Views, Her Majesty’s Prison, St Bernadette’s, St Martins School, the Cancer Relief Centre and Bella Vista Dementia Day Centre.”

“The new kitchens were designed with all these users in mind and with the capacity to serve all these additional users without the need for further expansion of the facility – clearly a wise, long-term investment by the GHA.”

Related