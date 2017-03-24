GHA launches logo competition for schools

The Gibraltar Health Authority is organising a painting competition in conjunction with the Department of Education to design the new official logo of the GHA.

The competition will be open to children from all local schools on a voluntary basis.

The closing date for entries is April 21 2017.

The successful logo designer will be presented with a certificate of achievement by the Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, and Minister for Education John Cortes.

Mr Costa said he was delighted to announce this school competition to select a new official logo for the Gibraltar Health Authority and looked forward to receiving many entries.

“Gibraltar is blessed with artistic talent and I am sure that budding young designers will take this opportunity to impress us with a magnificent design that will capture the essence and qualities of modern healthcare, namely, empathic, compassionate and high-quality health care,” he said.

Dr Cortes added: “This is a wonderful initiative to involve school children who form the community of young artists in Gibraltar in the design of the new GHA logo.”

“In the years to come this logo will become a recognizable symbol of an important local institution and also a source of pride for whoever is chosen as the winner.”

