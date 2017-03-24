Francis gets gold from Arnie in winter first for Gib

Special Olympics Gibraltar yesterday achieved its first gold medal in skiing at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria. This is the first Gibraltar wins a gold medal at a winter games having competed in four other such events since 1993.

Actor and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, yesterday presented a surprised 19-year old Francis Avellano with his gold medal in the AS Alpine Novice Slalom Final Division competition.

Francis could not believe his luck as just by chance Arnie turned up at the right moment to present his medal.

Speaking from Austria Francis said: “I am still in shock!”

He told the Chronicle he had wanted to learn to ski and to go to Austria but he never expected this to happen.

“I have tried as hard as I can and was amazed to get the bronze medal earlier in the week. So the gold has just blown me away,” he said.

