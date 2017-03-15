Fatboy Slim joins MTV line up

Fatboy Slim is the latest act to join MTV Gibraltar Calling line up. The announcement was made today that the 90s star would join the line-up which so far also includes Craig David, Midge Ure andf the Village People. Fatboy Slim helped establish the big beat genre to achieve mainstream popularity in the 1990s and remains a firm favourite on the global festival scene. His hts include: ‘The Rockafeller Skank’, ‘Praise You’, ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’. His solo electronic act won ten MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards. His latest single is ‘Where U Iz’. MTV Gibraltar Calling is being held 2-3 September at the Victoria Stadium.

