EU Commission on mission to Gibraltar

A mission from the European Commission will be visiting Gibraltar from 23 – 25 March, 2017.

According to the Gibraltar Government the aim is to see first-hand how EU Structural Funds have aided the Rock and meet with those who work with or have benefitted from the same.

The delegation will consist of Nicolas Gibert-Morin – Head of Unit; DG Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, Michel Wolf – Deputy Head of Unit; DG Regional and Urban Policy, Marc Vermyle – ESF Desk Officer for Gibraltar; DG Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion and Joanne Knight – ERDF Desk Officer for Gibraltar; DG Regional and Urban Policy.

A packed programme has been organised by the Gibraltar EU Programmes Secretariat and will include visiting numerous projects which have been EU co-funded under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF); the European Social Fund (ESF); Konver Programme and the Interreg Transnational Programmes.

Meetings will also be held with beneficiaries, stakeholders and with Dr Joseph Garcia – Minister with responsibility for Europe and for work related to Brexit.

