ESG concerned about sewage plant ‘slow down’

Environmental Safety Group members have expressed concern about the ‘apparent slow-down’ in the progress made by Government regarding the Sewage Treatment Plant.

After awarding the tender in 2015 there have been no further signs that this project is getting underway, the ESG said in a statement.

The group said it will be taking this up directly with Government and it will be one of its key objectives for 2017.

This and other issues are contained in a newly produced list of Objectives for 2017 that will be published shortly, it added.

