Environment Department puts focus under water

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change will be hosting an underwater photography presentation together with marine photography firm INON UK.

Steve Warren is a co-developer of the INON UK underwater photography course and a contributing author to Martin Edge’s The Underwater Photographer, regarded as one of the best underwater text books currently available and is co-producer of the Visions in the Sea underwater photography festivals.

He has been a guest speaker on underwater photography at the London, Birmingham and Irish dive shows.

The department’s scientific diving team will also be taking this opportunity to further their data collection capabilities by embarking on a joint underwater photography training programme with INON UK.

The team continue to monitor our underwater environment and their research is being used to support marine protection policy.

The presentation will be held on Friday 31st March at 1900hrs at The Gibraltar University. Entry is free although participants will have the opportunity to make donations upon entry, the proceeds of which will go to the Gibraltar Nautilus Project.

