Empowering Women

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, is currently in New York to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women [CSW].
The CSW is the functional Commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and is dedicated exclusively to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.
Ms Sacramento is attending as part of the UK delegation, which has organised a full programme of activities and side events.
