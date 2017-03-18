Employment leaflet sets out key info

The Department of Employment has printed a leaflet with essential information for anyone considering setting up a business, trade or profession in Gibraltar.

The leaflet, the first of its kind in Gibraltar, also informs employees of the statutory minimum and their entitlement.

“The Department for Employment has, for the first time, published this essential information in an easily accessible way,” said the Minister for Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Port, Gilbert Licudi.

“I am confident that this leaflet will be a valuable resource and point-of-reference for both employers and employees.”

