Education Department’s formal recognition of partnership with University

The University of Gibraltar has now officially recognised the Department of Education (DOE) as a key associate partner. This follows the Memorandum of Understanding agreement signed by both entities at the end of January this year.

Both institutions are working together to develop a PGCE, a Commonwealth Scholarship in Gibraltar and encouraging research activities and exchanges in relevant educational disciplines of benefit for the partnership.

A spokesperson said that together with this agreement, the University and the Department of Education will build upon current international research collaborations such as the ClimACT project, trailing education and training resources in local schools and raising environmental awareness and sustainable practices amongst young students.

The Department of Education now has within its premises a plaque recognising this partnership.

Both Dr John Cortes MP, Minister for Education and Darren Grech, Acting Director of the DoE, pictured under it in the department.

PHOTO: David Parody

