Education department staff join in #8008challenge

Staff at the Department of Education yesterday walked for eight hours and eight minutes on Commonwealth Park in support of Childline Gibraltar joining in the #8008challenge.

All 27 members of staff including Education Minister Dr John Cortes and Acting Director for Education Darren Grech joined in the walk which has raised around £200.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness for Childline which this week is holding its Blue Week awareness and fundraising campaign.

One of their aims this year is to make young people, parents and carers, aware of the work they carry out and that Childline support is available 365 days a year.

“Many people think we are just a Helpline for children, but we offer many other services and around half of the contacts we get come from adults,” said chairperson Jo Abergel. Yesterday members of the Childline team manned a stall offering information at the Piazza.

This year Childline has called on everyone to join in the #8008challenge to raise awareness about their freephone Helpline number “8008”. They called on the community to show and present these numbers in a creative, imaginative or financial way.

This has so far included a number of corporate donations of £80.08 and £800.

The staff at the Department of Education decided to run/walk on Commonwealth Park wearing Blue Childline T-Shirts which they had paid for themselves and began their walk/run at 8.15am yesterday, ending at 4.23pm.

Yesterday too, and again today and tomorrow the Moorish Castle will be lit up in blue in support of Blue Week.

On Tuesday, the pupils of the Gibraltar College also manned a stall at the Piazza selling Mother’s Day goodies in aid of Childline.

On Blue Day tomorrow, Childline is calling on the community to wear blue and help raise further funds and awareness.

To get involved in Blue Week contact info@childline.gi

