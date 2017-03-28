Customs in £30,000 tobacco haul

HM Customs have arrested a local man and seized £30,000 worth of tobacco as they carried out an ongoing anti-smuggling tobacco operation targeting the eastside.

The case dates back to March 17 when Officers of HM Customs were engaged in operation Bayview.

Officers kept surveillance of a residential address in Glacis estate that was suspected of being used for the illegal storage, and subsequent distribution of cigarettes that were then smuggled from the area of eastern beach.

Shortly after nine pm officers noticed “suspicious movements” in the area of the dwelling and deployed mobile patrol units.

A search of the immediate area surrounding the suspect address resulted in the location of a motor vehicle loaded with 200 cartons of cigarettes with a retail value of £4,000.

Officers proceeded to the residential address from where the cigarettes had been seen to be originating.

The tenant, a local male in his late twenties, was cautioned and arrested for the illegal possession and storage of the cigarettes.

A search of the premises produced a further 1,300 cartons of cigarettes with a retail value of approximately £26,000.

Investigations are ongoing and HM Customs have not ruled out further arrests.

