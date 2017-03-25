Convent joined in Childline #8008challenge

The Convent this week joined in the Childline Blue Week #8008 challenge by baking – and eating a cake displaying the Helpline number.

Governor, Lt Gen Edward Davis, was accompanied by the Mayor,

Adolfo Canepa and the Convent Staff on the day in order to help raise awareness about Childline Gibraltar and their freephone Helpline number 8008.

The Governor said it was really important to raise awareness and generate support for Childline’s role and contribution in the well

being of the community.

“I am deeply impressed by their dedication and resourcefulness in the welfare of Gibraltar’s children,” he said.

