CM talks trade with Fox

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met with the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade, Dr Liam Fox, in London yesterday, in what was described as “a positive meeting”.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to discuss “the potential inclusion” of Gibraltar in post-Brexit trade deals negotiated by the UK with other countries around the globe.

Although there was no official statement from the UK Government yesterday, London has previously stated that it will take into account the priorities of Gibraltar and the other overseas territories as it works to establish new trade and investment agreements with the wider world.

Dr Fox has visited Gibraltar several times over the years and was particularly in involved during his time as Secretary of State for Defence.

“He was already well-informed about Gibraltar issues and was very keen to make sure that the interests of Gibraltar were fully taken into account going forward,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

This was one of a series of meetings in London yesterday, with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister attending different appointments.

During this time, Dr Garcia met with the Liberal Democrat Leader in the House of Lords, Lord Newby, in order to brief him on the impact of Brexit on Gibraltar.

The House of Lords’ EU Select Committee is scheduled to debate its recently-published report on Gibraltar this evening.

