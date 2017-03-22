Childline open evening for volunteers

Childline Gibraltar will be holding an Open Evening for all who are interested in becoming volunteers of the charity on Wednesday, March 29.

The Charity explained that this is a valuable opportunity for everyone to hear firsthand the various services that the charity has to offer including helpline, Appropriate Adult, fundraising and corporate social responsibility and what one can expect if they become a volunteer.

The event commences as from 6.30pm and will be held at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

The format of the evening will be a general introduction and overview of the charity followed by a visit to the different information stands the charity will be displaying around the room.

Trustees, Duty Managers and current volunteers will be available to discuss the different services and activities involved as well as answer any questions that you might have.

“We hope those who are interested to be volunteers of the charity can join us for this evening and that we will be looking forward to meeting them,” Childline said.

Now in its tenth year of helping to end cruelty to children in Gibraltar, Childline continues to provide support to young people and adults alike.

