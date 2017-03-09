Cannabis worth £6m recovered from sea

Gibraltar law enforcement agencies seized yet another significant haul of cannabis resin yesterday, taking the total amount recovered so far this year to over 4.4 tonnes with a street value of £22 million.

The Royal Gibraltar Police were alerted by a local fishing vessel to what appeared to be bales floating in the water on the east side of the Rock.

A search of the area was initiated by the RGP marine crew, who immediately began to recover bales scattered over a large area.

The RGP crew was later joined by HM Customs, which assisted in the search.

A total of 40 bales have been recovered by the RGP crew with HM Customs recovering a further two bales.

The seized drugs have an approximate weight of 1.26 tonnes and an estimated street value of £6.3 million.

It is understood that the Guardia Civil has recovered a further 12 bales opposite the La Atunara beach.

So far this year in excess of 4.4 tonnes of Cannabis Resin have been seized from within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters by local Law Enforcement Agencies.

This is estimated to have a street value in excess of £22m.

