Britain reaffirms strong links to Gib after MoD arrests

The Ministry of Defence has reaffirmed its “strong and enduring” relationship with Gibraltar in the wake of the unprecedented arrest this week of three senior military personnel.

The trio were arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and for conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

They were detained on Wednesday following an incident on the runway last month, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

Police said they also “executed a number of search warrants at various MoD establishments”.

The three have since been bailed.

A British Government spokesman said: “‘We can confirm three service personnel have been released on bail. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage.”

“We reaffirm the strong and enduring relationship between the UK and Gibraltar.”

