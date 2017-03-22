Brexit meetings continue in London

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are pictured above with Sir Alan Duncan, the UK Minister for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

No.6 Convent Place said the three held “a friendly and productive” discussion on a number of matter including issues related to the departure of the United Kingdom from the EU.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia held several meetings throughout yesterday, all related to Brexit and including a working lunch with the UK Minister of State for Immigration and Borders Policy, Robert Goodwill.

They also met with long-time supporter of Gibraltar, Conservative MP Bob Neil, and with a number of members of the House of Lords with an interest in the affairs of Gibraltar, including the Brexit spokesperson of the Labour Party, Baroness Hayter.

The meetings were a prelude to the debate in the House of Lords on the Gibraltar report prepared by the EU Select Committee.

As this edition went to press, the debate on Gibraltar had yet to start and Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia were present to witness the proceedings from the diplomatic gallery of the House of Lords.

