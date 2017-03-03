Aviation and border meetings in London

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, met with UK Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad and Home Office Minister Robert Goodwill in London to discuss Brexit-related issues.

In the first meeting, Dr Garcia put across the Gibraltar Government’s view in relation to existing and future aviation measures.

In the second meeting, he was able to draw attention to frontier issues including the forthcoming implementation of amendments to the Schengen Border Code.

Commenting on the meetings, Dr Garcia said: “The Government continues to engage positively on Brexit with different parts of the United Kingdom Government.”

“This intense political work shows that we are leaving no stone unturned in making known the position of Gibraltar both in London and in Brussels.”

