Young artist Vincent winner of Young Artists 2017 competition

Shannen Vincent has won this year’s 1st prize – the Ministry of Culture Prize of £1000 – at this year’s Art Competition for Young Artists. The winners were announced last night at the opening of this year’s prize giving ceremony where the prizes were presented by Culture Minister Steven Linares. 36 young artists submitted a total of 66 works organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

From Westside young artist, Shannen Vincent, won for her painting ‘Plastic Surgery’ (No.60).

This year’s adjudicator, local artist, Michele Stagnetto, was impressed by the work of the won artists and the work being done in the schools.

The second prize, the Aquagib Prize of £500, was also a painting entitled ‘Snakes’ (No.19) by young artist Kyle Falero.

The Alwani Foundation Award School Years 9 – 11 of £500 was presented to Daniella Pitto for ‘Oysters’ (No.45) and the Alwani Foundation Award School Years 12 – 13 of £500 to Axel Villa for the work ‘For the Flowers Will Grow’ (No.59).

This year 10 ‘Highly Commended’ certificates were presented.

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Wednesday 1st March to Friday 10th March 2017, weekdays from 9.30am to 9.30pm.

