Young art on display

Tonight sees the official opening of the 2017 Annual Art Competition for Young Artists. The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Ministry for Culture has already been judged by this year’s adjudicator local artist Michele Stagnetto. The winners will be announced this evening with the prize giving by Minister for Culture Steven Linares at 6.30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall where the works will be on display for two weeks as from tomorrow. This year there are 66 works from 36 young artists. In the picture is Chief Executive Officer Yvette Zarb Bensusan, this year’s adjudicator Michele Stagnetto and Chief Executive Officer Designate Seamus Byrne Pic: Johnny Bugeja

