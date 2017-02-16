Yome at border security conference

The Commissioner of Police, Eddie Yome, is attending the 10th annual conference on Border Security in Rome, Italy.

The organisers have described this year’s conference as “…possibly the most relevant and topical event to date…the rise of cross border terrorism, the current migrant crisis growing in the Mediterranean and across Europe, Brexit raising questions over the security of the UK’s border and the uncertainty involved with heightened security around the US Border… will guarantee to be an event not to be missed as we respond to extremely topical issues.”

Amongst the select group of speakers are:

 – Brigadier General Walter Gitschthaler, Commander of the Provincial

Military Command of Carinthia, Austrian Army

 – Julien Coudrey, Head of API-PNR Project, French Customs

 – Markku Mylly, Executive Director, European Maritime Safety

Agency

 – Paul Hunter, Chief, Biometrics Strategy, Department of Homeland

Security, US Citizenship and Immigration Services

 – Samy Gardemeister, Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs

 – William Philips, Director of the Identity Capabilities Management

Division (ICMD), Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM),

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

In addition to attending in his capacity as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Mr Yome also representing the European Airports and Seaports Police (EASP). The conference brings together senior personnel and industry experts to explore the strategies and technologies required to develop next generation capability in border security.

