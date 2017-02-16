Unusual visitor docks in port

Sailing Yacht A, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, arrived in Gibraltar yesterday having left the Nobiskrug shipyard in Kiel, Germany this week to undergo final sea tests.

It is the tallest yacht in the world with masts over 90 metres, around the same height as Big Ben, is reported to have cost 450 million dollars,

According to CNN “all three masts are able to withstand twice the weight of a commercial Boeing Dreamliner wing.”

Mr Melnichenko, who in 2016 was ranked 139th in the Forbes World’s billionaires list, also owns regular Rock visitor motor Superyacht A.

His vessels are reported to have received the name “A” so that no other yacht could appear before it on the yacht register.

Pic by Moses Anahory

Related