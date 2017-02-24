University of Gibraltar history lecture series prove popular

The Gibraltar History Lecture series continues today at the University of Gibraltar with a talk on the Great Siege by Dr Darren Fa. This is the second series of lectures which are all Gibraltar-related which are proving very popular.

“The lectures bring together some of our original and several new speakers that explore topics ranging from the Northern Defences to Operation Felix and today’s Great Siege, and all of which provide captivating recollections of Gibraltar’s rich history,” said a spokesperson for the University.

Next week – Friday 2 March – the University will also welcome Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia who will give a presentation on Gibraltar’s Political development.

Still to come in this series – Friday 10 March is Painting the Great Siege by Tom Smith, on Friday 17 March is Stay Behind by Pete Jackson and Friday 24 March at Gorham’s Cave System by Prof Clive Finlayson.

All lectures take place on Friday mornings between 10-11am and are free of charge.

