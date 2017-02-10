UK’s Cyprus military bases ‘more important than ever’

The UK’s two military bases on Cyprus are “more important than ever” because of the rise of extremist terror and mass migration flows coming from the region, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said.

Sir Michael, speaking after talks with his Cypriot counterpart, said coalition forces will this year aim to strike the “decisive blow” against Islamic State (IS).

He said British warplanes stationed at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus have made 1,200 strikes against IS targets in Iraq and Syria in the last two years.

Sir Michael said IS now holds less than 10% of territory in Iraq.

He hailed the “larger role” Cyprus is playing in safeguarding security in the eastern Mediterranean.

Sir Michael’s Cyprus trip is the first official visit to the island by a British defence secretary.

